SlateStone Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,971 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Visa by 113.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after buying an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 85.6% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after buying an additional 3,562,125 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after buying an additional 3,145,363 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.98. 5,438,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,274,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.15. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $415.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

