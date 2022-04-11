SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 7,493 Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 417,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,720,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 100,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN BHB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $27.80. 22,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $417.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

