SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Aflac by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,325,000 after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aflac by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,582. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $66.97.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.