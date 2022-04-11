Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.95. The company had a trading volume of 74,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,796. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.99 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.88.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,100. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

