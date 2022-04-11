SKALE Network Trading 31.4% Lower This Week (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $614.50 million and approximately $56.09 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00034674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00104551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SKALE Network is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,473,102,671 coins. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

