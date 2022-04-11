SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Given New $18.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.50 to $18.50 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SITC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $16.11 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $17.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.60.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

In other news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SITE Centers by 863.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $26,670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 25.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,032,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,078 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter worth about $10,656,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

