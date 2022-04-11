Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) to post $2.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $2.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $9.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $55,236,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,220,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,752,000 after buying an additional 4,215,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,300,000 after buying an additional 3,546,729 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sirius XM by 16,943.7% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,939,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after buying an additional 2,922,104 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $18,360,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. 575,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,162,809. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

