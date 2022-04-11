Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMICGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Singular Genomics Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.55.

Shares of NASDAQ OMIC opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.30. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 51.57 and a quick ratio of 51.57.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMICGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

