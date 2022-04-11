Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBGI. Benchmark decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SBGI opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.27. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

