Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Up to $3.71

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $3.80. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 33,331 shares changing hands.

SVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

The firm has a market cap of $664.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8,081.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 21,578 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,587,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after buying an additional 924,795 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 300,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 31,353 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 516,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

