Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Up to $3.71

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $3.80. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 33,331 shares changing hands.
SVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.
The firm has a market cap of $664.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8,081.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 21,578 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,587,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after buying an additional 924,795 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 300,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 31,353 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 516,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
