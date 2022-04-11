Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

SILK has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of SILK opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.08. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,997,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,712,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.