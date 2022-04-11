Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 224.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIG opened at $70.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.80. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.16.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 5.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $773,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,939 shares of company stock worth $3,720,612 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

