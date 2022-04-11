Sigma Planning Corp Sells 991 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.30. The stock had a trading volume of 573,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,364,279. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.76. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.43 and a one year high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

