Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,812 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,774,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $196.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,650,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,001,926. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.86. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

