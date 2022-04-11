Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $14.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,211. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.93. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $276.88 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.