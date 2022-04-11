Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,144 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,224,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after purchasing an additional 87,816 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,790 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,111,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

