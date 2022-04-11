Sigma Planning Corp Buys 77 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $7.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.16. The stock had a trading volume of 92,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,521. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $184.85 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,948 shares of company stock worth $1,581,582. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.