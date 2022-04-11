Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.22. 1,162,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,765,059. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $78.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average is $71.85.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

