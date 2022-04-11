Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 6,333 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Derbend Asset Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 99,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.34. The company had a trading volume of 23,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,616. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06.

