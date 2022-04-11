Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 482 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,736 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,361,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $562,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.88. The stock had a trading volume of 274,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,393,497. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $153.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.56.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

