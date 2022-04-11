Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,615 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 2.18% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.36. 235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,949. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $169.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.52.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

