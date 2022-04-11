Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 2,267 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $328,743,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Generac by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group grew its position in shares of Generac by 707.7% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 137,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 120,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.25.

GNRC stock traded down $19.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $277.40. 46,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.92 and its 200-day moving average is $357.75. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

