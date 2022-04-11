Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.77

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 463888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

SGHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 20.26, a current ratio of 20.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGHT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 59,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 35,136.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

