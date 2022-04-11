SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Acquires £19,960.85 in Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Rating) insider Steve Francis acquired 48,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £19,960.85 ($26,178.16).

Shares of LON:SHI opened at GBX 40 ($0.52) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £472.62 million and a PE ratio of -16.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.66. SIG plc has a 52 week low of GBX 30.76 ($0.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) price objective on shares of SIG in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist insulation and building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

