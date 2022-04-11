Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $17.12

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $17.49. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 80,315 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBSW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 388.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 930,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after buying an additional 771,289 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 46.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,421,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after buying an additional 771,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,287,000 after purchasing an additional 504,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 471,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

