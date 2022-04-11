Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €151.40 ($166.37).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($161.54) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

SAE stock traded down €3.24 ($3.56) on Friday, hitting €81.90 ($90.00). The company had a trading volume of 60,557 shares. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €65.40 ($71.87) and a 12-month high of €205.40 ($225.71). The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €88.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €115.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

