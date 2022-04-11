Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.75.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $104.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.29 and a beta of 1.89.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 120,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,633,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,379 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,770.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 884,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,581,000 after purchasing an additional 837,389 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 938.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 844,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,437,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,462,000 after buying an additional 628,609 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

