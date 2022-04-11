Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,700 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.41) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHEL. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.87) target price on Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,570 ($33.70) price objective on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.07) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,375 ($31.15) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,616.33 ($34.31).

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,168 ($28.43) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £163.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,007.91. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,168.50 ($28.44).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.75), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,083,278.69).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

