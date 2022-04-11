Shaw Communications Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0789 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 94.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.8%.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $31.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SJR. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJR. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

