ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised ServiceSource International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of SREV stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. ServiceSource International has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $121.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter.

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 47,141 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $47,141.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 512,045 shares of company stock valued at $610,403. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,245,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 57,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

