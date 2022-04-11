Sentivate Price Reaches $0.0074 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $26.53 million and $198,911.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

