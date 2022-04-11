Security Asset Management Sells 365 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Security Asset Management lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

V stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,438,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.15. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.