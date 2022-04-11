SEB Equities Upgrades Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) to Buy

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SAABF opened at $36.31 on Friday. Saab AB has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABFGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

