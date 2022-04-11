SEB Equities Upgrades Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) to Buy

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SAABF opened at $36.31 on Friday. Saab AB has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

