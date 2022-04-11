SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 43.21%.
Shares of SEAC stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 25,831,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,519. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.44.
Several equities analysts have commented on SEAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SeaChange International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.
SeaChange International Company Profile (Get Rating)
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.