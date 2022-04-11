SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 43.21%.

Shares of SEAC stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 25,831,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,519. The firm has a market cap of $59.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SeaChange International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SeaChange International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

