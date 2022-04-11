SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 43.21%.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 25,831,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,519. The company has a market cap of $59.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEAC. StockNews.com began coverage on SeaChange International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

