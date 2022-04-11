Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives €71.47 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €71.47 ($78.54).

A number of research firms have issued reports on G24. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($73.30) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

ETR:G24 traded up €7.16 ($7.87) on Friday, reaching €59.52 ($65.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €46.90 ($51.54) and a 1-year high of €73.36 ($80.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 57.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.56.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

