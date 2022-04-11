Scotiabank Trims TFI International (TSE:TFII) Target Price to C$135.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a C$132.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on TFI International from C$153.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$134.93.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFII stock opened at C$103.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$128.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$132.34. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$92.38 and a 52 week high of C$148.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.95, for a total value of C$3,348,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,191,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$561,399,318.45. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $12,031,850.

About TFI International (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.