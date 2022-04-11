Scotiabank Increases MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to C$63.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFFGet Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

OTCMKTS:MTYFF traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

