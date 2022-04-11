Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 47500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$8.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGN)
