Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.800-$7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.61 billion.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $90.75 on Monday. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day moving average is $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.86.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Science Applications International by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Science Applications International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,911 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Science Applications International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

