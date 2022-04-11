Saybrook Capital NC Acquires 3,464 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Saybrook Capital NC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 9.4% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

AAPL opened at $170.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.98. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

