Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on April 29th

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
NYSE:BFS opened at $52.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.14. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $55.44.
BFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saul Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Saul Centers (Get Rating)
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saul Centers (BFS)
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.