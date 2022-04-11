Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on April 29th

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:BFS opened at $52.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.14. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $55.44.

BFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saul Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other Saul Centers news, Director John E. Chapoton sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $114,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,585 shares of company stock worth $260,853. 50.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

