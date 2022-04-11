salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,993 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,983,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $197.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.20 billion, a PE ratio of 131.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,957 shares of company stock worth $32,039,525. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

