Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $1.08 Million Position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 214,332 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 31.6% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 26,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.89 million, a P/E ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.60%.

EPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other Evolution Petroleum news, CFO Ryan Stash sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $26,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

