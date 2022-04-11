Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 28,124 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,124 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 301,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 59.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $13.05 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $570.47 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.40% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 64,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $447,360.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,189 shares of company stock worth $3,905,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

