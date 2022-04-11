Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 72,017 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,001,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,039,000 after buying an additional 46,539 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,424 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 207,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 27,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

BWB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $73,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mohammed Lawal acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $218,132 in the last 90 days. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $456.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

