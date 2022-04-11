Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,750 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 128,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 51,922 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 68.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 60,344 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.41 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WOW has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

In other WideOpenWest news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $740,000. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

