Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 31.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mercury General by 14.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Mercury General by 10.0% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $54.54 on Monday. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average of $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Mercury General had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $994.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Mercury General Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.