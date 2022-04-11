Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 2.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 965,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,388,000 after buying an additional 24,245 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 0.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 218,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 125.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,191,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,738,000 after buying an additional 27,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $32.39 on Monday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $279,104.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,168 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

