Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 60.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 10,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $258.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $286.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.16.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

